IPL 2021: [WATCH]- Kumar Sangakarra welcomes latest signings to the Rajasthan Royals camp

Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara welcomed the latest recruits to the franchise ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021.

A combination of players pulling out due to personal reasons and injuries forced the Royals to bring in reinforcements for the 2nd leg.

Evin Lewis has replaced Jos Buttler while Oshane Thomas has returned to the franchise as a replacement for Ben Stokes.

New Zealand hard-hitting batsman Glenn Phillips has replaced Jofra Archer. While Liam Livingstone has returned after pulling out of the first leg due to bubble fatigue.

The Royals have also roped in young Windies spinner Nyeem Young as a net bowler.

Welcoming the new additions to the Royals' family, Sangakkara said

"Guys, just to welcome a few new faces and a few new old faces. First of all, Mr. Liam Livingstone is back with. Welcome, Liam. Big Oshane Thomas is back with us. We have Evin Lewis back with us. Sorry, for the first time with us. Glenn Phillips, where is Glenn? We also have Nyeem Young, who has come from the West Indies to join as well. So, a big Rajasthan Royals’ welcome,’’

The inaugural champions will resume their campaign against the Punjab Kings in Dubai on September 22.

Can the latest signings bring glory to the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021?

West Indian opener Evin Lewis is a great addition to the Royals’ squad given the fact that the team has perennially struggled for consistency at the top of the order.

Lewis has represented the likes of the Mumbai Indians in the past but didn't enjoy the kind of success he has seen in other T20 leagues. In 16 games, the West Indies swashbuckler managed a mere 480 runs at an average of 26.88 and a strike rate of 131.1

The southpaw went unsold at auction earlier this year and will be motivated to prove his detractors wrong in his latest stint. He is coming off a brilliant CPL campaign where he finished as the second-highest run-getter.

In 11 games, Lewis smashed 426 runs at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 163.22 and the Royals’ will hope he carries his form in the IPL.

Oshane Thomas has previously represented the Royals. In the 2019 season, he featured in four games, claiming five wickets at an average of 15.80. He is coming off a decent CPL campaign.

Liam Livingstone and Glenn Phillips, on the other hand, have had great success in leagues around the world. It will be interesting to see how they go about their business in the biggest T20 league in the world.

Rajasthan will certainly hope that their latest signings make a big impact during the 2nd leg as they aim to make it to the final-4.

Edited by Aditya Singh