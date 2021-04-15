IPL 2021: Lalit Yadav age, height, hometown, IPL salary and T20 stats 

Ahead of the IPL 2021 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, DC head coach Ricky Ponting handed Lalit Yadav his maiden IPL cap.

The internationally uncapped player had been a part of the Delhi-based franchise for quite some time, but did not get an opportunity to play in the IPL until the fixture against the Rajasthan Royals.

Lalit Yadav came on as a substitute player in a few matches for the Delhi Capitals and has taken some fantastic catches on the field. For the first time tonight, fans will get to witness his all-round talent in the IPL.

With Lalit Yadav playing his first IPL match versus the Rajasthan Royals, here are some interesting facts you need to know about the Delhi Capitals all-rounder.

Lalit Yadav Age

Lalit Yadav makes his #VIVOIPL debut 💙

KG Returns 🔥



What are your thoughts on our Playing XI for #RRvDC? 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/BzItOYbl5j — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 15, 2021

Lalit Yadav was born on January 3, 1997. As of April 15, 2021, the Delhi Capitals all-rounder is 24 years and 102 days old.

Lalit Yadav Height

Advertisement

The latest cricketer to play for the Delhi Capitals, Lalit Yadav, is 6 feet tall, which approximately equals 1.83 meters.

Lalit Yadav Hometown

Lalit Yadav was born in Delhi. He plays domestic cricket for Delhi and will now represent his home franchise in the IPL.

Lalit Yadav IPL Salary

The Delhi Capitals signed Lalit Yadav at his base price of ₹20 lakh in the 2020 IPL Auction. The franchise will pay him the same salary for the current season.

Lalit Yadav T20 stats

Lalit Yadav is a proper T20 all-rounder. The rising star of Delhi has played 35 T20 matches, scoring 560 runs and 27 wickets. His batting strike rate is close to 150, while his economy rate with the ball is 6.86.

It will be exciting to see how the spin-bowling all-rounder performs for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.