IPL 2021: "Learning my craft as coach"- KKR's Brendon McCullum

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a rather inconsistent run in IPL 2021 and the staff and players minced no words as they gear up for a grueling second half of the edition that begins September 19 in the UAE.

The team made a documentary-styled video of the players and management reflecting on the side's run in the edition so far. They're placed seventh in the points table.

Speaking on the team's journey and his own, KKR coach Brendon McCullum said:

"I'm learning my craft as a coach and I understand that I've still got some time to do it, and there's a lot that I'm going to learn in the next little while."

He added:

"As a player, I left the game completely content. I played the game how I wanted the game. How I loved the game to be played when I was a kid. And I got the opportunity to call time on my career when I was at the top of my game. And I walked away with no regrets and completely content with how my career unfolded. Because of that, I think it's allowed me to then move into the next phase which is coaching."

"I'm emotinally attached to KKR" - Brendon McCullum

McCullum was appointed as head coach for both the Trinbago Knight Riders and KKR in August 2019. The former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter spoke about how it came about and why he has a special connection with the franchise.

"When my phone rings, it's Venky on the phone. Initially he spoke to me about being mentor of the side. And I thought what a great opportunity that is. I remember, Shah Rukh was initially a bit hesitant about wanting me to be head coach because he didn't want me to suffer or go through any of those pressures or concerns which come with coaching and the results and living and dying by those.

"But then I guess it came to the time when Venky said to me 'What about being head coach?' 'We want to offer you the head coach position'. I couldn't ask for a better franchise to be a part of. I'm also emotionally attached to KKR because it changed my life. I think back to that first-ever IPL game, my life changed that night. And that was because of the opportunities given by KKR," Mccullum said.

