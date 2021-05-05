IPL 2021: "I learnt things I didn't know about me" - Riyan Parag comments on working with Kumar Sangakkara

Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Riyan Parag has praised the franchise’ Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, stating he had a lot of fun with the legend and learnt a lot.

IPL 2021 came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday following multiple players testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in the tournament’s bio-bubble. RR were fifth in the points table when the event was postponed indefinitely, with three wins and four losses from seven matches.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, Riyan Parag shared a picture with Sangakkara and had words of praise for the Sri Lankan legend. He wrote:

“Spent just a few weeks with him, but had sooo much fun and learnt things I didn't know about me! See ya soon @KumarSanga2 you're a LEGEND.”

On Tuesday, sharing a message through a video on RR’s official social media handles, Sangakkara talked about the decision to postpone IPL 2021.

“It has been a good decision by the BCCI, and of course, the governing council of the IPL to postpone the tournament. Hopefully, we will all be back together soon when the tournament does restart. I wish everyone well," said Sangakkara.

19-year-old Riyan Parag showed glimpses of his batting talent during IPL 2021. However, he only managed 78 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 144.44 with a best of 25.

Riyan Parag was good in the field, taking six catches. He also played a role in the run-out of Rishabh Pant with a direct hit during the win against Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier in the season.

Riyan Parag’s tweet on IPL 2021 postponement leads to meme fest

On Tuesday, Riyan Parag’s tweet on the postponement of the IPL triggered a hilarious meme fest.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Riyan Parag tweeted:

"Khatam,tata, bye-bye #IPL2021 #iplcancel."

IPL fans had some rather amusing reactions to his tweet. Here are a few:

The BCCI and the IPL governing council decided to indefinitely postpone IPL 2021 on Tuesday after Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) and Amit Mishra (DC) tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the scheduled encounter between SRH and MI.

A day earlier, two KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, had also tested positive for COVID-19. A few members of CSK’s support staff were also affected by the virus. It became impossible to continue IPL 2021 under the circumstances and the organizers had to take the decision to suspend the tournament.