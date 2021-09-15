''I think we are going to do something special in the next few weeks''- KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson expressed his excitement at joining his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates in the UAE for the second leg of IPL 2021.

In an Instagram story posted by Kolkata Knight Riders, Ferguson reckoned that the two-time IPL winners could do 'something special' in the next few weeks. He said:

‘’It's great to be back, obviously good to see all the boys, second part of this comp (IPL 2021). I think we are going to do something special in the next few weeks."

The second leg of IPL 2021 will commence on September 19 when Chennai Super Kings lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against arch-rivals and nemesis, Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Abu Dhabi on the next day.

Will Lockie Ferguson find a regular spot in KKR's starting XI during the second leg of IPL 2021?

The New Zealand pacer has missed a lot of IPL games in the past due to injuries, and also because of Pat Cummins leapfrogging him because of the latter's superior batting credentials.

However, with Cummins not available for the second leg of the season, Ferguson should slot right back into the KKR starting XI. Ferguson has previously shown his worth in the UAE. Last year, the Kiwi thunderbolt made quite an impression in his very first outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After he notched up figures of 3/15 in four overs to help the Kolkata Knight Riders force a tie while defending 163, the right-hander bowled a magical Super Over.

Ferguson knocked over both David Warner and Abdul Samad within the space of three balls to set up a thrilling win for his side. He played a total of five games, claiming six wickets at an average of 24.66 and an economy rate of 7.46.

One of the major issues for the Knight Riders in recent seasons has been the inability of their seamers to strike in the mandatory powerplay. They will hope the addition of Ferguson will help them address that shortcoming.

Having won just two out of their first seven games, the 2012 and 2014 IPL champions are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. They will have to hit the ground running in the second leg to ensure that they stay in contention for the playoffs.

