"Madness and freak stuff!"- Fans erupt as Jos Buttler's blitzkrieg destroys SRH

Jos Buttler has once again proved why he is arguably one of the most dangerous T20 openers in the world with a whirlwind knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener slammed 124 runs off just 64 balls, including 11 fours and eight huge sixes.
Buttler's maiden IPL hundred ensured that RR reached a score of 220-3 in their 20 overs. SRH bowlers were pounded all over the park by the swashbuckling Englishman and they had no answer to his carnage.
The 2021 IPL season was not going as well as Jos Buttler would have liked as he was unable to convert his starts into big scores. But this innings would have given him and RR immense satisfaction as he finally delivered a big score.
Fans were thrilled to see the 30-year-old back to his best, tormenting the SRH bowling attack. With David Warner not playing, RR supporters believe the 221-run target is already out of SRH's reach.
SRH got off to a great start when leg-spinner Rashid Khan dismissed young Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the powerplay. But skipper Sanju Samson came in and started playing his shots freely.
This allowed Jos Buttler to take his time and get a few out of the middle of his bat. Once Buttler was comfortable at the crease, Samson took a backseat and let the Englishman unleash himself. Buttler began to smoke sixes almost at will and changed gears in such a way that it took SRH by surprise.
SRH skipper Kane Williamson had bowled out Rashid early and did not have many attacking options left. He brought Mohammad Nabi into the attack which was a risk since Jos Buttler was well-set. The 30-year-old clobbered Nabi for 21 runs and went from strength to strength.
Jos Buttler notched up the highest score by an RR player and also the highest individual score in the IPL 2021 season so far. He might well have put RR in the driver's seat to win the game against an SRH batting low on confidence.