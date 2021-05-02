"Madness and freak stuff!"- Fans erupt as Jos Buttler's blitzkrieg destroys SRH

Jos Buttler has once again proved why he is arguably one of the most dangerous T20 openers in the world with a whirlwind knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener slammed 124 runs off just 64 balls, including 11 fours and eight huge sixes.

Buttler's maiden IPL hundred ensured that RR reached a score of 220-3 in their 20 overs. SRH bowlers were pounded all over the park by the swashbuckling Englishman and they had no answer to his carnage.

Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler's blistering 124

The 2021 IPL season was not going as well as Jos Buttler would have liked as he was unable to convert his starts into big scores. But this innings would have given him and RR immense satisfaction as he finally delivered a big score.

Fans were thrilled to see the 30-year-old back to his best, tormenting the SRH bowling attack. With David Warner not playing, RR supporters believe the 221-run target is already out of SRH's reach.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Jos Buttler's carnage:

Well played, Jos Buttler. What a knock, the six hitting exhibition - 124 runs from 64 balls including 11 fours and 8 sixes. The Boss is back. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/C7ufcvepdG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021

Jos Buttler gets his first ever IPL century. Such a good knock too. Congrats to Jos! #RRvSRH — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 2, 2021

From 50 to 100, Jos Buttler took just 16 balls, this is what Buttler known for, incredible batting. #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Jos Buttler today:



First 35 balls - 33 runs.



Last 29 balls - 89 runs.



Sheer carnage by Buttler against Sunrisers Hyderabad, one of his finest knock. The way he destroyed the bowlers was remarkable, excellent innings from Jos. pic.twitter.com/ROoFBFtvUI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2021

Buttler- " hopefully now, Alastair COOK will stop telling me that he's got more T20 hundreds than me"🎙️ 😂 #RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/BETZykTvhn — Ryan De Sa (@ryandesa_07) May 2, 2021

Buttler was out lbw on 7(11), but captain Klown had already wasted the review on Yashasvi Jaiswal😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7hE4712JFU — abhi (@71stwhenKohli) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Jos Buttler was 42*(37) at the end of 12th over and then smashed hundred from 55 balls including 10 fours and 5 sixes. Welcome back, Jos the boss. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/r8TyZCtj5X — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021

Narrative time: Buttler was probably in just as bad form as Warner was prior to this game imo... — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) May 2, 2021

#RRvSRH

David Warner after watching Jos Buttler's inning pic.twitter.com/9N4szEOcCj — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) May 2, 2021

Not bad by Buttler who averages under 10 vs #SRH has x that by 10!! Amazing 💯👏🏽👏🏽 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

Excellent century from Jos Buttler.



He averaged 9 against SRH before this. He was out lbw to Rashid (his nemesis) but brave SRH wasted a review on Jaiswal.



Buttler accelerated after getting in and now has a century! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 2, 2021

Jos Buttler accelerated like Virat Kohli in front of Virat Kohli Pavilion . — don't care virgin (@SpiderPant) May 2, 2021

Jos Buttler was 35*(33) at the end of 11th over then he ended on 124(64) in the 19th over - 89 runs from last 31 balls - Madness and freak stuff. #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021

SRH got off to a great start when leg-spinner Rashid Khan dismissed young Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the powerplay. But skipper Sanju Samson came in and started playing his shots freely.

This allowed Jos Buttler to take his time and get a few out of the middle of his bat. Once Buttler was comfortable at the crease, Samson took a backseat and let the Englishman unleash himself. Buttler began to smoke sixes almost at will and changed gears in such a way that it took SRH by surprise.

Advertisement

SRH skipper Kane Williamson had bowled out Rashid early and did not have many attacking options left. He brought Mohammad Nabi into the attack which was a risk since Jos Buttler was well-set. The 30-year-old clobbered Nabi for 21 runs and went from strength to strength.

Jos Buttler notched up the highest score by an RR player and also the highest individual score in the IPL 2021 season so far. He might well have put RR in the driver's seat to win the game against an SRH batting low on confidence.