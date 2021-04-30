IPL 2021: Match referee Manu Nayyar exits bio-bubble following his mother's demise

Match referee Manu Nayyar has decided to exit the IPL 2021 bio-bubble following his mother's demise. The 56-year-old, who was in Ahmedabad for the second leg of the T20 tournament, returned to Delhi immediately after receiving the news.

Manu Nayyar last officiated the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 27th. The Virat Kohli-led side won the encounter by one run.

"It happened last night as she didn't wake up in the morning. Manu Nayyar left the bubble and is in Delhi today. We are not sure if he will join the bubble again," an IPL source close to the development said.

There is uncertainty whether Manu Nayyar will return to IPL 2021's bio-bubble again. If he decides to officiate again this season, the quinquagenarian will have to undergo another mandatory seven-day quarantine period upon his return.

Manu Nayyar officiated five IPL 2021 games

Manu Nayyar

Manu Nayyar played for Delhi on the domestic circuit between 1986 and 1994 before becoming a match referee in 2017.

He played 57 first-class matches, scoring 3,421 runs at an average of 48.18. In 17 List A games, Nayyar amassed 440 runs at an average of 25.88.

Manu Nayyar officiated a total of five games in IPL 2021, including four matches during the Mumbai leg of the tournament.

Umpire Nitin Menon also pulls out of IPL 2021

2 Umpires India's #NitinMenon & #Australia’s #PaulReiffel wanted to pulled out of #IPL2021 due to personal reasons. #Menon ‘s wife & mother living in #Indore have tested positive for #COVID19. However #Paul will continue in #IPL2021 as there are no flights to Australia. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 29, 2021

Earlier, umpire Nitin Menon also pulled out of IPL 2021 after his mother and wife tested positive for COVID-19. The 37-year-old, who returned home to Indore to look after his child, officiated six IPL games this season.

“Nitin has a small child to look after as his mother and wife have tested positive," a BCCI official told the Indian Express.

Umpire Paul Reiffel also wanted to leave the IPL 2021 bio-bubble, as all flights from India to Australia were banned amidst the rising COVID-19 cases. However, due to the travel restrictions, he has been stranded in India. Reiffel will continue to officiate and will only leave the country at the end of IPL 2021.

According to ANI, Paul Reiffel to continue umpiring in IPL 2021 and will return home with other Australian players. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2021