Marnus Labuschagne hints at being available for IPL 2021 Auction

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has fanned his Indian Premier League (IPL) prospects before the upcoming auction in mid-February. The 26-year-old said he would love to be a part of the marquee tournament.

Batting at No.3 for the Brisbane Heat, Labuschagne showed red-hot form in the 2020-21 Big Bash League. In six innings, he scored 176 runs at an average of just under 30. He was more than handy with the ball as well, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 14.60 with his loopy leg-spin.

“I think so, I think so [will be registering for the IPL]. That will obviously be released really soonish anyway. You throw your name in the hat and see what happens. You know, like I’ve said that the IPL is a great competition. Personally, I would love to be part of it but, let’s see what happens,” Marnus Labuschagne said in a post-match BBL interview.

🗣 Mic'd up Marnus ... whadda ya reckon?@marnus3cricket was bringing BIG energy to the @heatBBL bowling innings yesterday #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/oKiYrqDave — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2021

This season, Marnus Labuschagne also became the only player in BBL history to score 40+ runs and scalp three wickets in the same match. However, despite his heroics, Brisbane Heat finished third in the BBL after a 49-run defeat to Perth Scorchers in the Challenger on Thursday.

Marnus Labuschagne can spark a bidding war in IPL 2021 Auction

Marnus Labuchagne

The IPL 2021 mini-auction is slated to be held on February 18th in Chennai. If Marnus Labuschagne eventually puts his name forward, he can spark a bidding war among the IPL franchises.

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have both released overseas batsmen and can benefit from having Labushcagne in their ranks.

Delhi Capitals also lack an overseas batsman in the top-order and Labuschagne's prowess against spin can prove very effective at the Arun Jaitely Stadium.