Mayank Agarwal joins the Punjab Kings team, will begin quarantine soon

Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal has reached Mumbai to join the IPL franchise ahead of the 14th season of the league. The right-handed batsman will quarantine for a week before hitting the grounds for practice sessions.

Mayank Agarwal was a part of the Indian Test squad for the series against England, on conclusion of which he had returned to Bengaluru. After spending some time in his home city, Mayank landed in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 23).

The Punjab Kings posted a couple of pictures of Mayank Agarwal arriving in Mumbai before the 14th IPL season.

Punjab Kings updated the fans about Mayank Agarwal's arrival via an Instagram story

Ravi Bishnoi, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Prabh Simran Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Shahrukh Khan, and Murugan Ashwin have already begun their respective quarantine periods. Even Punjab's head coach Anil Kumble has left for IPL 2021.

The Punjab Kings will begin their campaign in Mumbai against the Rajasthan Royals on April 12. The Mohali-based franchise missed out on a playoffs spot last year, but they will look forward to improving their performance in 2021. Mayank Agarwal will be a crucial player for the Kings.

Mayank Agarwal had his best IPL season in 2020

Mayank Agarwal performed brilliantly for the Punjab Kings in the previous season, where he recorded his maiden IPL ton and ended with 424 runs in 11 innings. Unfortunately, his injury issues did not allow him to play all the league games. Otherwise, he could have been a contender for the Orange Cap.

Nevertheless, Mayank will try to continue in the same vein this season. He will open the innings with his captain KL Rahul once again. The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been a paradise for batters. Hence, Agarwal will be keen to kick off his IPL 2021 campaign with a big score.