IPL 2021: Mayank Agarwal has his say on whether KL Rahul will miss the entire tournament

Mayank Agarwal has stopped short of giving a date for KL Rahul’s return to the Punjab Kings. The stand-in skipper hopes KL Rahul will be available for the latter stages of the tournament.

KL Rahul missed Punjab Kings’ game against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with acute appendicitis after complaining of severe abdominal pain and was later taken to the hospital for surgery.

The franchise confirmed the same in a press release but did not give a date on his return.

Kagiso Rabada caught up with Mayank Agarwal after DC beat PBKS by seven wickets, and the pacer enquired whether KL Rahul will miss the rest of IPL 2021.

“Hopefully not. Hopefully not for the rest of the tournament. But you will definitely miss a guy like him. To be very honest I am grateful that we have a chance and opportunity to come here and play. Especially the current situation that our world and country is in. I am just extremely grateful,” Agarwal said.

The surgery has put KL Rahul’s IPL 2021 future in doubt. Although one can return to normal activity a couple of weeks after surgery, taking part in strenuous activity takes longer.

IPL 2021’s bio-bubble rules also put KL Rahul’s return in jeopardy, with the player having to serve a mandatory week-long quarantine upon his return to the bubble.

Mayank Agarwal and Kagiso Rabada have an insightful chat

From Kagiso Rabada’s full toss that sent Chris Gayle’s stumps on a cartwheel to Mayank Agarwal’s blistering knock, the duo from opposing teams discussed numerous things after the game.

Kagiso Rabada praised Mayank Agarwal for his valiant 99*, and the PBKS batsman admitted it wasn’t easy to score runs early on.

“It felt nice. I thought it was a little tough initially, and the way you guys bowled in the powerplay wasn’t easy. I thought you guys hit great lengths and didn’t give us anything easy. With that said, getting Prabhsimran out early and getting Boss, that was a little harsh on us,” Mayank Agarwal mentioned.

Kagiso Rabada’s full toss to dismiss Gayle was one of the highlights of the day as the South African speedster bamboozled the Universe Boss.

The Delhi Capitals pacer looked back at that dismissal, while also revealing his thoughts after Avesh Khan dropped Agarwal when the latter was batting on three.

“He just whacked me for a really flat six over mid-wicket. So full toss, top of off! Top of off doesn’t always have to bounce. It was great to get that wicket, two wickets in the powerplay and it was always going to be tough for the batting team. I thought you batted extremely well. When we dropped you at deep point, I was like ‘No they dropped Mayank, hopefully, it is not his day,’ and it turned out to be your day. You whacked me for two sixes. How did that feel? I am going to get you back!,” Rabada said.

Mayank Agarwal was amused with the bowler’s replies, cheekily suggesting his stunning six over mid-wicket off Rabada was his favorite shot of the night.

“Hopefully you don’t. I thought you guys kept executing your skill really well. No offence to you, but I think the one over mid-wicket, I enjoyed it the most. I will be wary the next time we face you,” Mayank Agarwal declared.

The thumping win took the Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table, while Punjab Kings languish in sixth place.