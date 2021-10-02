MI might drop Suryakumar Yadav against DC: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar believes the Mumbai Indians (MI) have a huge decision to make regarding the inclusion or exclusion of Suryakumar Yadav from their playing XI for the game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav, like a few other MI batsmen, is struggling to find form and has scored just 35 runs in his last six IPL innings. Sanjay Manjrekar feels MI can either show trust in him in a big game where the team's qualification for the playoffs is on the line, or they can drop him altogether.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here is what Sanjay Manjrekar had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's form:

"When we were talking about MI's out-of-form batsmen, we were taking names like Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav wasn't scoring the runs but we were saying that he would eventuallly find form. However, the way he was dismissed in the last game is surely a cause for concern for MI. This is a big game for MI and they can see it in two ways. Since it is a big game, they can show trust in Suryakumar Yadav that he will find form, or they can completely drop him like the way SRH dropped Warner for Jason Roy."

Steve Smith should play if Prithvi Shaw is unfit: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar also spoke about Steve Smith's impact at the top of the order in the last game. DC replaced an injured Prithvi Shaw with Smith and the latter performed well, scoring 39 runs.

Although many might question his strike-rate, Sanjay Manjrekar reckons the pitch at Sharjah aids the spinners and Smith being good at countering spin, should be a part of the DC XI against MI.

"The game is in Sharjah where the ball is turning and you need to be good against spin. In the last game, Steve Smith played really well and looked one of the better DC batsmen. He made the least errors and so his playing is important if Shaw is unfit," Sanjay Manjrekar concluded.

