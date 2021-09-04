IPL 2021: [Watch] Mumbai Indians players enjoy a fun-filled evening at the team hotel in the UAE

The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are scheduled to lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai. The players and support staff are currently stationed in the UAE and have also commenced their training sessions ahead of the second leg of this year's Indian Premier League.

While the Mumbai players have been toiling hard in their practice sessions in the gulf country, they enjoyed a fun evening at their team hotel, the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi. The players' families were also seen having a good time in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts on Saturday.

Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar and Ishan Kishan played a game of pool, while Zaheer Khan, the team's Director of Cricket Operations, showed off his table tennis skills.

Amid all the fun and games, the Mumbai Indians squad also celebrated the birthdays of their scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More alongside the team's assistant sports massage therapist Mayur Satpute.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organizers to introduce a number of key changes while conducting a tournament of such a grand scale as the cash-rich league.

Moreover, following the bio-bubble norms have also been a challenge for the players. This is why several franchises, including the Mumbai Indians, have come up with such team-building activities.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

The latest edition of the cash-rich league has been a mixed bag for the three-time champions. Having played seven matches in the first phase of the IPL 2021, Rohit Sharma and co. have claimed four victories while suffering three losses. The Mumbai Indians currently occupy the fourth position in the points table.

Mumbai Indians' new schedule for IPL 2021

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Edited by Ritwik Kumar