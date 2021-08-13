IPL 2021: MI's Ishan Kishan reaches Abu Dhabi, shares view from his hotel room

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Ishan Kishan is excited to play IPL matches in the United Arab Emirates again. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman shared a video from his room at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi today to update fans about his arrival in the Gulf nation.

The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings players are expected to reach the United Arab Emirates today ahead of IPL 2021.

While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are currently in the United Kingdom playing a Test series against England, other members of the Mumbai Indians squad have reached Abu Dhabi.

Ishan Kishan was the first to post an update on social media after reaching Abu Dhabi.

"So good to be back," Ishan Kishan captioned his Instagram story.

Here's a screengrab from that video.

A photo from Ishan Kishan's Instagram story

The Mumbai Indians, too, have been giving regular updates on their team members' departures. They first posted a photo of the franchise's new talent scout Vinay Kumar leaving for the Gulf nation, which was followed by a reel of Jayant Yadav's departure.

Can Ishan Kishan return to form in IPL 2021?

The Mumbai Indians won the IPL trophy in 2019 and 2020, where wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan played a huge role. He was one of the highest run-scorers for the team in the previous two seasons.

However, Kishan could not continue his good form in the first phase of IPL 2021. He has scored only 73 runs in five matches this season at a disappointing strike rate of 82. As a result, the Mumbai Indians dropped him from their playing XI.

It will be interesting to see if Kishan gets a place in the team when MI take on the Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee