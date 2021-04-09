IPL 2021, MI v RCB: Harshal Patel breaks Rohit Sharma's 12-year-old IPL record 

Harshal Patel became the first bowler in IPL history to take a five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians. The right-arm medium pacer accomplished this feat during the IPL 2021 season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Courtesy of his magnificent bowling performance, Harshal Patel now holds the record for the best figures against the Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Interestingly, current MI skipper Rohit Sharma was the previous holder of this record for his figures of 4/6, which he achieved while donning the Deccan Chargers jersey in IPL 2009.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to field after skipper Virat Kohli called the toss correctly. The Mumbai Indians got off to an excellent start thanks to Chris Lynn's 35-ball 49. However, Harshal Patel wrecked their lineup in the second half of the innings.

Harshal first got rid of Hardik Pandya by trapping him in front of his stumps on the fourth delivery of the innings' 16th over. Soon after, he dismissed Ishan Kishan LBW.

Virat Kohli handed Harshal Patel the ball to bowl the innings' last over, and he did not disappoint the skipper. The right-arm pacer scalped Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen and Krunal Pandya's wickets to restrict the Mumbai Indians to 159/9 in their 20 overs.

Can Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul help the Royal Challengers Bangalore win the match?

Harshal Patel has given the momentum to the Royal Challengers Bangalore heading into the second innings (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harshal Patel's 5/27 has turned the game in RCB's favor. It seemed the Mumbai Indians would finish around 170-180. However, they could only set a 160-run target for their rivals at Chepauk.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore do not have Devdutt Padikkal tonight, but they still have the likes of AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian, who can chase this score with ease. It will be fascinating to see which team comes out on top in the IPL 2021 curtain-raiser.