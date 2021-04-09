IPL 2021, MI v RCB: [Watch] Rohit Sharma gets run out after an ugly mix-up

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma didn't have the best of starts to this year's IPL. The 33-year-old's promising start with the bat came to an end after an unfortunate mix-up with Chris Lynn in the middle.

After losing the toss, Rohit Sharma's men were asked to bat first. The MI openers started on a slow note on what seemed to be a slightly sluggish track. Both Chris Lynn and Rohit were watchful in the first three overs, scoring only 12 runs.

The innings' first boundary came off the penultimate delivery of the 3rd over when Rohit Sharma lofted Mohammed Siraj over mid-off. In the next over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, he shifted gears and smashed the spinner for a four and a six.

But just as Rohit Sharma was looking dangerous, he ended up becoming a victim of poor judgment. On the last ball of the 4th over, Chris Lynn mistimed a shot between the fielders at cover and cover-point.

The Australian initially took a couple of steps but then decided not to take a single. Rohit Sharma, on the other end, was keen to complete the run and was left stranded in the middle of the pitch. Virat Kohli was on to the ball in a jiffy and threw it to the right end to send his counterpart back to the pavilion.

Rohit Sharma looked dejected after the dismissal and was fuming as he returned to the dressing room.

Here is the video of Rohit Sharma's run-out:

Mumbai Indians' Marco Jansen makes his IPL debut

20-year-old South African pacer Marco Jansen made headlines after he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IPL auction earlier this year.

The left-arm pacer was given the opportunity to make his IPL debut opportunity against RCB. So far in his career, Jansen has played 14 first-class games and has picked up 54 wickets at a brilliant average of 22.96.

However, Jansen is relatively inexperienced in the shortest format of the game. In 10 T20 matches, Marco Jansen has picked up 6 wickets at an economy rate of 7.80, along with 16 wickets in 13 List-A games.