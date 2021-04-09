IPL 2021, MI v RCB: Why is Devdutt Padikkal not playing today's match?

Devdutt Padikkal was one of the top performers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous IPL season. Despite scoring two half-centuries against the Mumbai Indians last year, the 20-year-old is absent from the RCB playing XI for their first match of IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli disclosed at the toss that although Devdutt Padikkal has recovered from COVID-19, the medical team has advised him to rest for some more time and skip the first match. As a result, Padikkal is unavailable for selection tonight.

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli were set to open the innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. However, now that Devdutt is on the sidelines, Kohli will have to look for a new opening partner against the Mumbai Indians.

Mohammed Azharuddeen was one of the options to replace Devdutt Padikkal, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore did not pick him for this game. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Harshal Patel and Washington Sundar are the batting options available with RCB tonight.

Rajat Patidar or Washington Sundar to likely open the innings in Devdutt Padikkal's absence

Who will open with Virat Kohli in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal? (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rajat Patidar could be a decent choice for opening the innings with Virat Kohli. However, Rajat has primarily batted in the middle-order at the domestic level. Therefore, all-rounder Washington Sundar could partner with Virat at the top tonight.

Sundar was in excellent touch with the bat during the series against England. He has played a lot of cricket in Chennai, and the all-rounder has also opened quite a few times in his career. Besides, RCB will have a left-hand-right-hand combination if Sundar opens.

It will be exciting to see which RCB player gets the opportunity to open in Devdutt Padikkal's absence.