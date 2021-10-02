IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Today match players list & umpires

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Saturday. It will be the first game of the double-header.

MI kept their playoff hopes intact by getting the better of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous encounter. They still weren’t at their best but given that they had lost the earlier three matches, MI would have taken it. With five wins from 11 games, they cannot afford to slip now.

DC are sitting easy with 16 points from 11 games. But they should be disappointed with their lethargic effort against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although they have been among the best teams in IPL 2021, DC will not want to lose momentum heading into the playoffs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

MI vs DC - Today Match Playing XI

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & w), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

MI vs DC - Full squads

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Simarjeet Singh

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

MI vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Michael Gough

Third Umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

MI vs DC: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Delhi have made one change to their team from the last match. Prithvi Shaw is back replacing Lalit Yadav.

Speaking about his decision to field first, DC skipper Pant said:

“When we played the last time, it felt like a better option to chase here. DC will take one match at a time, and even though we qualified, we will take one at a time.”

Also Read

Mumbai have brought in Jayant Yadav in place of Rahul Chahar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far