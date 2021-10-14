IPL 2021: "Don't be surprised" - Michael Vaughan feels Eoin Morgan might drop himself for Andre Russell in final against CSK

Michael Vaughan feels Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan could drop himself to make way for Andre Russell in the IPL 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

One of the key cogs in the KKR setup, Russell hasn't played the last five games since getting injured during a league game against CSK. The all-rounder has returned to the nets and has both batted and bowled, but the extent of his recovery is still unclear.

Michael Vaughan, while speaking to Cricbuzz, reckoned that if KKR decide to stick with Shakib Al Hasan in the final, Morgan could drop himself from the XI. The former England captain said in this regard:

"They have to make a call on the pitch because when they played at Sharjah, they got used to the pitch, knew the conditions, and stuck with the team. Dubai might be a different proposition, it might be a different surface. If Andre Russell can bowl four overs, they may turn to change Shakib."

"You know, they may think that a left-arm spinner (won't be required). Again, we'll talk about Eoin Morgan (chuckles). I personally wouldn't drop him, but do not be surprised 9if he drops himself) because I just know the character that he is. He will do what he feels is best for the team."

Michael Vaughan added that Eoin Morgan is a key player regardless of his dismal batting form. He said that the World Cup winner is the kind of player who won't rule out dropping himself even in the biggest game of the tournament. Vaughan said:

"I think he's a massive player, and adds 25 runs of value with his tactics, maybe more with his man-management of those younger players that we talk about. So I would certainly play him, but don't rule it out with Eoin Morgan because he's that kind of personality."

KKR's run to the final in the second half of IPL 2021 without Russell and Pat Cummins has masked Morgan's poor form with the bat. The left-hander has struggled to get going in the UAE thus far, scoring just 37 runs from nine matches, with a best effort of 13*.

"Shakib will play; IPL is bigger than international cricket" - Michael Vaughan

There's also a cloud of uncertainty over the availability of Shakib al Hasan. The all-rounder is supposed to play Bangladesh's T20 World Cup qualifier against Scotland on October 17. That game is just two days after the IPL final, which has put his participation in the IPL final under doubt.

However, when asked about the same, Vaughan suggested that Shakib should be available, as he reckons that the IPL is bigger than international cricket. Vaughan said in this regard:

"He'll play. It's the IPL; it's bigger than international cricket."

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 final will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai on Friday.

