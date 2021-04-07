IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan picks two teams as favourites to win this year

Michael Vaughan has picked his favourites to win IPL 2021 ahead of the tournament. The former English skipper feels the Mumbai Indians will create history and win the competition for a third consecutive season. Vaughan made his prediction on Twitter, just days before the start of IPL 2021.

Early #IPL2021 prediction ... @mipaltan will win it ... if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it ... #OnOn #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 7, 2021

The Englishman also selected a backup team while making his IPL 2021 predictions. Michael Vaughan wrote that the Sunrisers Hyderabad will win the league if Mumbai Indians suffer an unprecedented dip in form this year.

Widely regarded as one of the best T20 sides in the world, the Mumbai Indians are the favourites to lift their sixth IPL crown. The franchise has multiple Indian stars to call upon while their overseas contingent is one of the best in the league.

Michael Vaughan's other prediction of SRH winning the title sounds like a decent call as well. David Warner's men have made it to the playoffs five seasons in a row and are one of the most consistent sides in the league.

With the majority of their games being played in Chennai and Delhi, the slow turners will suit their side well and Sunrisers Hyderabad could be the dark horses in the competition this season.

Michael Vaughan has a known affinity for the Mumbai Indians

Ardent followers of Michael Vaughan’s punditry won't be surprised by his claims. The 46-year-old is a huge fan of the Mumbai Indians and regularly claims Rohit Sharma’s men are the best franchise team in the world.

During the recent India vs England series, Michael Vaughan tweeted that India would do better if they included more Mumbai Indians players in their ranks. After Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made impressive debuts against England, Michael Vaughan cheekily suggested that the BCCI was following his advice.

I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

Michael Vaughan’s IPL 2021 prediction, however, has attracted the wrath of many fans. Several fans recalled how poor his IPL 2020 prediction was. Vaughan backed the Kolkata Knight Riders to lift the cup but the side ultimately finished a disappointing fifth, narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season.