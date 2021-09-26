IPL 2021: "RCB look an immature group that's celebrating someone hitting a six" - Michael Vaughan slams Virat Kohli's team

Former England captain Michael Vaughan made a scathing attack on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he questioned the team's mentality, saying they look like an "immature group" which is celebrating the wrong moments at the wrong time.

Michael Vaughan even said that the RCB lacks the unity of a "collective" because the players are vying for individual performances. He said:

"I'll be honest with you... RCB.. I don't want to feel like I am picking on them but I just don't like the mentality. I don't like seeing fistbumps for someone hitting a six, you know, in the ninth over. You hit a six but that's your job to get the ball over the ropes. You give a fistbump when you celebrate at the end of the game when you have won. I have seen little celebrations at the wrong moment from the RCB team."

Michael Vaughan added:

"I just don't see the mechanism of maturity. It looks quite immature group that's celebrating someone hitting a six in the 8th over [sic]. So what? Who cares about that? That's for later on in a couple of hours time when you start celebrating. I see some of the things in this group that... yeah, I am not too sure I think they are almost playing individually rather than a collective."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Michael Vaughan's fistbump remark is a likely suggestion towards Srikar Bharat and Virat Kohli's celebration in the ninth over when the former hit a slog-sweep for six against Rahul Chahar before losing his wicket on the next ball.

RCB and MI neck-to-neck in Dubai

Also Read

Meanwhile, the RCB vs MI match has turned into a potential nail-biter in Dubai. Virat Kohli and co. fell at least 20 runs short of the par target in the first innings and ended up with a total of 165-6.

However, after 11 overs in the second essay, their spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell have pulled things back beautifully, keeping the MI batting lineup on leash at 82-3. Although Mumbai bat deep, their lower order has shown woeful form this season which gives the RCB the edge as of now.

Edited by Samya Majumdar