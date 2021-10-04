IPL 2021: “There is no pressure from anybody” - Moeen Ali on how CSK are getting the best out of him

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali has credited the franchise’s backing and clear thought process for his success in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Batting at no.3, Moeen has been one of the key factors in Chennai’s renaissance after a disappointing IPL last season. The left-hander has consistently played quick cameos for the side, maintaining the momentum built by the openers.

CSK are facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 50 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Monday. Speaking ahead of the clash, Moeen opened up on why he has been a different player this season.

The England all-rounder said in an interview posted on IPLT20.com:

“Just knowing that you are going to play, and getting backed… There is no pressure from anybody really. I am allowed to go out and play my way, be positive and aggressive as I can. It has been nice knowing that you are going to play right from the start and get a run of games. Sometimes it is difficult when you are dropped after one or two games. Here, it has not felt like that at all.”

The 34-year-old, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, admitted that CSK's solid backing of its players is what separates them from other T20 franchises. Moeen added:

“When the coach and captain say you are going to get a good run of games, automatically you feel a lot more relaxed. Then it’s all about backing your game and doing your preparations. There is no ‘this is going to be my last game’ sort of thing. Sometimes it is like that. And that is the difference between CSK and the other franchises I have played at.”

The all-rounder has scored 299 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 139.71. He has also chipped in with five wickets with the ball.

“We feel like we deserve to be at the top” - Moeen Ali

Heading into the clash against DC, CSK were occupying the top spot in the points table, having registered nine wins in 12 games. According to Moeen, Chennai have played really well so far and deserve to be on top.

The England international stated:

“It feels great. Obviously, we have been playing some very good cricket throughout this tournament so far. We feel like we deserve to be at the top with Delhi, who have played fantastically well too. We are happy at the moment but we know we have a long way to go.”

On the challenge moving ahead, Moeen said that they will have to adapt and play really well on difficult pitches to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, DC won the toss and invited CSK to bat in the match in Dubai on Monday.

