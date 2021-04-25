IPL 2021: "The way we play Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us" - Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has spoken about the threat posed by Rashid Khan on a slow Chennai surface ahead of the high-octane clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The game between SRH and DC will be the last one of the tournament's first leg and the final one in Chennai. The Chepauk track is dry and dusty and teams have found it difficult to get going against spinners.

Rashid Khan has played four games at this venue this season. He has picked up five wickets at and has given away just a little above 5 runs per over. Mohammad Kaif said DC's chances of winning this game will depend on how well they counter the Afghan spinner.

"The way we play Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us on this pitch," Kaif said in the Delhi Capitals release.

However, Mohammad Kaif is confident and, feels the Capitals have adequate resources to excel on the Chennai track. He picked up the positives from the last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and hopes his team can continue with the good work.

Kaif said, "Batting has been tough on this pitch (in Chennai), but we have got an experienced batting line-up. Shikhar has been batting really well and Smith batted well in the last game."

"Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we have Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign," he added.

Delhi are in fine form this season

Advertisement

"The balance of the squad is perfect with Axar Patel's return" - Mohammad Kaif

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has recovered from Covid-19 and joined the DC squad ahead of this encounter. Mohammad Kaif said that his return adds a great balance to the side.

"With Axar Patel returning to the squad, the balance of the Delhi Capitals squad is now perfect. He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing as runner-up last season and it will be no different this year."

"Axar, Mishra and Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us," Mohammad Kaif added.

The Delhi Capitals have won three out of the four games they have played this season. SRH, on the other hand, finally got off the mark in their last match against Punjab Kings.