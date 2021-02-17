Mohammad Kaif reveals Delhi Capitals’ main focus ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has stated that the franchise will look to acquire some back-up players at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals made the IPL finals for the first time last year, going down to the Mumbai Indians in a one-sided final. Having released six players ahead of the mini-auction and traded two (Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel to RCB), Delhi have a total of eight vacancies, including three overseas slots.

Speaking ahead of the auction, Kaif said that Delhi's core squad remains the same. He was quoted saying the following in an ANI report:

"We already have our main core unit who played in the last season. We have released a few players, so we will be looking to fill those gaps. I think flexibility is the key in the auction. One can have all the plans for the auction, but things can change on the auction table. We have to take spontaneous decisions. Our main players have been playing continuously and there are no fitness issues as well. So, we'll be looking to acquire some back-up players in tomorrow's auction.”

The Delhi Capitals squad is led by Shreyas Iyer, with key players like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Marcus Stoinis forming the core of the franchise.

Not desperate to go behind only one player: Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Pravin Amre

Pravin Amre, the other assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, also echoed Kaif's thoughts on the franchise’s plan for the IPL auction. Amre stated Delhi are clear about what they want from the auction. He further stated:

"We are in a clear frame of mind about what we are going to do on the auction table. We are not desperate to go behind only one player, who can come and fit in the playing XI, that's not the case for us. The IPL is a tough tournament, anything can happen with key players, like injury or other reasons, so that's why we should have that back-up for each and every one. So, that's the area we are looking to target going into the auction.”

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 auction preview

Salary cap remaining: Rs 13.40 crore

Overall slots remaining: 8

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Delhi Capitals retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes.