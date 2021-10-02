IPL 2021: “Need big heart and strong mind to bluff batter” - Mohammed Shami explains how he tricked Eoin Morgan 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Mohammed Shami feels that bluffing a batter in T20Is can prove to be a significant weapon in the bowlers’ armory if used smartly.

On Friday, Shami foxed Eoin Morgan into playing a false stroke during match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai. In the 16th over of KKR’s innings, Shami set a predominantly off-side field and invited the KKR skipper to exploit the vacant area on the on-side.

Morgan took the bait and moved to the off side to flick a delivery behind square. Shami, however, slipped in an overpitched delivery around leg stump that ended up hitting Morgan right in front of the stumps. The KKR captain’s woeful run with the bat thus continued as he was back in the hut for 2.

Following PBKS’ five-wicket victory in the match, Shami and opener Mayank Agarwal were engaged in a conversation over the game. During the discussion, Agarwal asked Shami to elaborate on how he planned Morgan’s wicket.

“In T20s, you need to have a big heart and a strong mind to bluff the batter. And I feel it is a very successful tactic. What happens is that the batsman starts thinking differently, like ‘there is a gap over there and I can hit the ball there’ (which is what happened in Morgan’s case). Bowlers should bluff sometimes,” Shami opined in the interview posted on IPLT20.COM.

The senior PBKS pacer ended with economical figures of 1 for 23 from his four overs as KKR were restricted to 165 for 7. PBKS chased down the target with three balls to spare.

“Better to bowl a full toss than half-volley” - Mohammed Shami on death overs

Although Shami went for a few against Mumbai Indians (MI), he came back well against KKR. The 31-year-old was brilliant at the death, and conceded only seven runs in the penultimate over of the innings. Explaining his thought process while bowling in the end overs, Shami revealed:

“I try to keep my plans simple. On some grounds, the boundary is bigger on one side as compared to the other. The thought process is that it is better to bowl a full toss than a half-volley at the death. That way your chances of being hit for a six are reduced. I give the same advice to the juniors in the team as well. In my mind, I am clear that I have to mix things up and play it smartly.”

Shami and Arshdeep Singh have proved to be a fruitful pace bowling pair for PBKS over the last couple of seasons. Asked what advice he gives the youngster, the veteran bowler said:

“I have always advised him that whatever plans you have for the game, practice the same in the nets accordingly. He has a long way to go so if he can keep his mind clear, then it will be good for him.”

While Shami has claimed 15 wickets in 12 matches in IPL 2021, Arshdeep has 16 to his name from 10 games.

