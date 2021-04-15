IPL 2021: Mohammed Siraj reveals why Shahbaz Ahmed was picked in the RCB XI

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed turned the game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a single over as they clinched a six-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (RCB) at Chennai in Match 7 of IPL 2021. Heaping praise on his RCB teammate, Mohammed Siraj revealed why Shahbaz Ahmed wasn’t dropped from the XI as Devdutt Padikkal made a return to the side.

SRH needed 35 runs off their final four overs with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey at the crease when Shahbaz Ahmed bowled his second over. The Bengal cricketer dismissed both international stars off consecutive deliveries and dismissed Abdul Samad off his final ball.

With Devdutt Padikkal making a return to the side, the axe had to fall upon either Shahbaz Ahmed or Rajat Patidar, who made his IPL debut in the tournament opener. Patidar has earned a serious reputation in domestic cricket and RCB practice games but was still dropped.

At the post-match press conference, pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed the reason for Shahbaz Ahmed's inclusion.

“Both Shahbaz Ahmed and Rajat Patidar have been brilliant in the practice games. Shahbaz, as an all-rounder, gives us that extra option with his left-arm spin. The team management decides on the best-possible combination considering the conditions and opponents. Shahbaz Ahmed fitted into it for this game and did the job for us,” said RCB pacer Siraj.

Two right-handers prompted Virat Kohli to turn to Shahbaz Ahmed: Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj revealed why Shahbaz Ahmed was brought into the attack at the crucial juncture ahead of other established bowlers, on a tricky surface that kept slowing down.

“We had overs left of Washington Sundar too. But Virat bhai (Virat Kohli) thought with two right-handers (Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow) at the crease, a left-arm spinner could be brought (in the 14th over). He created a chance with Manish Pandey in his first over, and that’s why he bowled another, and that changed the game,” added Mohammed Siraj, who was impressive as well, bowling four overs for just 25 and claiming the wicket of opener Wriddhiman Saha.

Invited to bat first, RCB managed 149 courtesy of a fine half-century from Glenn Maxwell. This is the fourth-lowest that they have defended and the lowest in the last 12 years.