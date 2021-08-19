IPL 2021: MS Dhoni and CSK players start training after finishing quarantine 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent successfully completed their five-day quarantine on Thursday. The players stepped out of their rooms and took to the field to begin their preparations for the second phase of IPL, which will commence on September 19.

The Chennai Super Kings will face off with their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the first match of the second phase of IPL 2021 in Dubai.

With one month left until their first match, the Chennai Super Kings have kick-started their preparations. They will continue to train intensely over the next couple of weeks to get game-ready for IPL 2021.

CSK gave fans an update through their official Instagram handle. They posted a picture of their squad members ready to commence the practice session. Fans got a glimpse of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and others in the photo. The post was captioned:

Before the IPL was suspended in March, CSK were second in the points table behind the Delhi Capitals. They had secured 10 points after playing seven games. The team management will be hoping for a similar kind of performance from the side in the second leg of IPL 2021.

Hopefully, we can win IPL again this year for MS Dhoni: CSK batsman Suresh Raina

Before leaving for Dubai, Suresh Raina opened up about CSK's journey during the first half of the tournament in March. He heaped praise on MS Dhoni for giving freedom to players like Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, and Ruturaj to express themselves on the field.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Suresh Raina said:

"Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we will have a camp and we can again win it for him [Dhoni]. I think the way we were playing this year, we were having some extra confidence from his captaincy. He was giving freedom to all the players and having Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj in the side, we had the momentum. Hopefully, we can do it again this year for MS.

