IPL 2021: “MS Dhoni has been the heartbeat of CSK” – coach Stephen Fleming

On the occasion of MS Dhoni’s 200th appearance for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), coach Stephen Fleming called him the “heartbeat” of the franchise. Debuting in CSK’s first-ever appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April 2008, MS Dhoni continues to lead the yellow brigade in their 12th appearance in the cash-rich league.

Stephen Fleming noted that MS Dhoni has not only been a top performer for CSK but has also been an exceptional leader and a guide to several other cricketers along the way.

On Friday, CSK beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to open their account in IPL 2021. Addressing the press after the match, Stephen Fleming said:

“MS Dhoni has been the heartbeat of CSK. With his performance, guidance and leadership, you run out of things to say about him. His longevity is also something that needs to be appreciated. To play 200 games for a franchise and still have a desire to do well is a testament to his attitude.

“The franchise and MS have grown together. It’s a very good relationship,” said the former New Zealand international.

From Ravichandran Ashwin and a revamped Ravindra Jadeja to Mohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni and CSK have groomed several cricketers who went on to become stars for India.

The MS Dhoni-CSK partnership

CSK picked MS Dhoni for a record US$ 1.5 million, and the association between them is a story of folklore.

The city of Chennai quickly accepted the former Indian captain as their beloved Thala. He went on to win the side three IPL titles, two Champions League T20 titles, five IPL runners-up distinctions and ten IPL playoff qualifications.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni today will be appearing in his 200th game for CSK.

- in IPL 176*

- in CL 24

This will be his 199th match for #CSK as captain!#CSKvPK #CSKvsPBKS#PKvCSK #PBKSvCSK#IPL2021#IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 16, 2021

Over the past 13 seasons, Dhoni has played 206 IPL matches, scoring 4,632 runs at an average of 40.63 while striking at almost 137.

Even Stephen Fleming’s association with the franchise has been legendary. Having played for CSK under MS Dhoni’s leadership in the inaugural IPL in 2008, he became their coach the following season.

Regarded as one of the finest captains of his era, like MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming has also been associated with the franchise since its inception.