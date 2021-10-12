IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni might be there as mentor next year" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, who has been synonymous with the team since 2008, might not ply his trade with CSK as a player but as a mentor in IPL 2022.

His statement came after the world saw a vintage MS Dhoni performance in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 between CSK and Delhi Capitals (DC). The former Indian captain smashed 18 runs off six balls to take his side home in a close run-chase that came down to the last over. The right-hander rolled back the years and once again finished the game off in style, helping his side to reach the IPL final for a record ninth time.

While speaking on the Star Sports show ''Cricket Connected'', Chopra assuredly opined that MSD will be a part of CSK next year. The 44-year old also said that if the CSK skipper has a season in him and has the desire to play, MSD will play for the franchise. He said:

"Dhoni is going to retain CSK for sure (speaking sarcastically). Now in what capacity it's up to him. It's never been a transactional kind of relationship between the two. MSD is equal to CSK, so if he has a season in him, which is only six months away, and if he has the desire to play as he will play."

The former cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that the CSK skipper would be mindful of the fact that ten teams are going to take part in next year's IPL, and the retention policy is still unknown. While keeping the team's longevity in mind, Chopra feels Dhoni might become the side's mentor next season. Chopra added:

"But I'm sure he's also mindful of the fact that next year's big auction, a lot of money is being parked on one player for the next three seasons. If that's going to happen then you're going to hamper the chances of creating a good team at a big auction. So if that plays out the way I think it is, MS might be there as a mentor and not as a player."

"Well you can see me in yellow, but whether I'll be playing for CSK - there are a lot of uncertainties. "- MS. Dhoni

During CSK's last league phase match against the Punjab Kings, Dhoni himself made a critical divulgence at the toss. MSD disclosed the uncertainties about him and the players not knowing about the retention policies next year.

When asked if he'd play for the Yellow franchise next year, Dhoni replied:

"Well you can see me in yellow, but whether I'll be playing for CSK - there are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up. We don't know the retention policy. We don't know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties."

Having said that, Dhoni has more important tasks in the immediate future. His team play in the IPL final on October 15 at the Dubai International Stadium. The winner of Qualifier 2, which is on October 13 will go head-to-head against the three-time champions.

