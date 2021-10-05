IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's gesture wins Lalit Yadav's heart after CSK vs DC match

Delhi Capitals youngster Lalit Yadav was delighted after receiving an opportunity to interact with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni yesterday. Yadav got Dhoni's autograph on his IPL jersey, and the CSK skipper then posed for a photo with the DC all-rounder.

Yadav uploaded two photos with MS Dhoni on his official Instagram account earlier today. He captioned the post with:

"Dreams do come true. Dare to dream."

Lalit Yadav's post has received close to 4,000 likes in just four hours. It has already become one of the most-liked photos on his Instagram profile.

While Lalit did not receive a spot in the DC playing XI for the match against CSK, he ensured he did not miss the chance to spend time with MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's team suffered its second consecutive defeat in IPL 2021 yesterday

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni had a tough time in IPL 2021 yesterday (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MS Dhoni has not been at his best in the last two seasons. After a disappointing IPL 2020 season in the UAE, Dhoni has failed to get going in the 2021 Indian Premier League season as well. He has done an excellent job as a captain, but his batting performances have let the team down.

Yesterday in IPL 2021, Dhoni managed only 18 runs off 27 deliveries after staying in the middle for almost ten overs. If Dhoni had remained in the middle for ten overs in the past, he would have easily crossed the 50-run mark. Unfortunately, it did not seem like his day in Dubai as the CSK skipper could not hit a single boundary.

Dhoni will be keen to get back to form ahead of the IPL 2021 Playoffs. CSK will play their last league game against the Punjab Kings the day after tomorrow.

