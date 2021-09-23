IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians are crossing the line between confidence and arrogance this season: Aakash Chopra 

Aakash Chopra believes Mumbai Indians (MI) are repeatedly crossing the fine line between confidence and arrogance this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Indian batsman thinks the five-time champions have looked leisurely in their approach and are guilty of not taking every game with the same seriousness.

Aakash Chopra's remarks came ahead of MI's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The two-time defending champions will head into the game on the back of a 20-run defeat against arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has pushed them to the brink of losing their no.4 spot in the IPL points table.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"I have felt this one thing about Mumbai which I found during the first phase too and again during the first match here - you know, there is a very fine line between confidence and arrogance, you are either here or there. And from Mumbai it just feels they are thinking like, 'Hojayega yaar' (It will happen on its own). Because they are such a champion side, full of champions, sometimes you are guilty of not taking every game very, very seriously and I have felt that."

Aakash Chopra added:

"So, here you would expect them that if they have got the opposition from the scuff of the neck, they should not let them go so easily and finish the game then and there."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Whether or not MI are in a bubble of overconfidence, they could not have asked for a better opponent to rejuvinate their IPL 2021 season. MI have faced each other 28 times in the history of the tournament, with the Mumbai-based franchise having a massive edge of 22 wins over KKR's six.

Tonight's game is also likely to see the return of skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who were missed against CSK.

"The odds are stacked heavily against KKR" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra further said that while MI are favorites to win tonight's match, a loss here could also ruin the whole season for them. Chopra feels the odds are stacked completely against Eoin Morgan's team. He, however, expected them to turn these into 'milestones' and give MI a good fight.

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying:

"You'll still back Mumbai to win four out of six games but if they lose this match sir, their hearts will come to their throats. For Kolkata, the odds are stacked heavily against them because their first four matches are against Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and then Delhi - these are the matches where you know that based on form and momentum they have all been the top sides. But it's time to change their fortunes and they say when someone throws a stone at you, make it a milestone. You can expect the same from Kolkata."

Also Read

KKR are coming off a commanding nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and are placed sixth in the points table.

Edited by Samya Majumdar