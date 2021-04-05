IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians ‘feel the heat’ as they step out for practice 

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are getting match-ready for IPL 2021 by practicing in extremely hot conditions in Chennai. Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians shared a video from their open net session in which the players were seen working out hard in energy-sapping conditions. MI uploaded the video on Twitter with the caption:

“Open net session, getting used to the heat, being match-ready. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021.”

In the video, Arjun Tendulkar, who was purchased by MI at auction this year, said the team had a good session in the heat.

“It (the ball) came out of my hand pretty well. It was a good session today in this heat. And I feel playing in the heat is the best way to get acclimatized,” Arjun Tendulkar opined.

Young Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar added that bowling four overs under the conditions felt like bowling 10-15 overs. He, however, added:

“But, fielding and just staying on the ground was important so that the body gets used to these conditions. It was an important session for us. And, it is important when we play in this heat to keep yourself hydrated. Keep drinking water during the match. I am quite satisfied with today’s session. The hard work has begun.”

Aakash Chopra picks his ideal Mumbai Indians’ XI

Recently, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra picked his ideal Mumbai Indians’ XI for the IPL 2021 season.

Chopra went for the tried-and-tested top four – captain Rohit Sharma opening with Quinton de Kock, followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. He then picked three explosive all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

For the four bowling spots, he went with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Explaining his choices in a YouTube video, Chopra said:

"They have a lot of options. If they don't play four overseas also, it will still work out for this team. They are that kind of a side. So one more time, the Mumbai Indians is going to be the team to watch out for and the team for everyone to beat if you are capable of doing that.”

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in IPL history. They have won five titles in all, including the last two in successive years (2019 and 2020).