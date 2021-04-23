IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar explains what makes Rohit Sharma a special captain

Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar recently expounded on what makes Rohit Sharma a special captain. The leg-spinner said that Sharma always instills confidence in him, even when he is getting hit, and that is what makes him a standout skipper.

Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most successful franchise in the IPL over the years, and a large part of the credit goes to their captain Rohit Sharma.

Rahul Chahar, who recently broke into the Indian team, said Sharma understands when bowlers might be nervous.

"He always gives confidence whenever I'm bowling, even if I'm conceding fours and sixes he backs me and instils a lot of confidence in me. It is one of the things that make him special."

"Whether it's the Indian team or the Mumbai Indians he always gives confidence even when the bowler is getting hit. He understands when the bowler might be nervous and comes and talk to them."

"He says' take some time, talk to me for a bit, then you deliver the ball'. These are the small things that make him special." Rahul Chahar said in a chat with Star Sports.

Rahul Chahar has had a fantastic start to the IPL 2021 edition, taking 8 wickets in 4 games at an economy of 7.37 runs per over. His spell of 4-27 against the Kolkata Knight Riders gave MI an improbable 10-run win.

I want to raise the bar from last year: Rahul Chahar

What a great feeling to contribute in today’s win. A day to remember. #MIvsKKR #ipl2021 pic.twitter.com/cJC2shZWVG — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) April 13, 2021

Rahul Chahar is aiming to take least 17 wickets this season in the IPL, two more than what he took in the 2020 edition. However, the spinner said that he doesn't look too far ahead.

"I haven't set a particular goal. I don't think too far ahead. I just see it on a match by match basis. But yes, I want to raise the bar from last year. I picked 13 wickets (in 2019), then last year it was 15, Now looking forward to 17." the 21-year-old said

Speaking about whether he added anything new to his repertoire, Chahar said that he has been working on his old deliveries, especially the googly.

Chahar has been impressive for MI

"I have worked on my old deliveries. I bowl a lot of googlies now I worked on that a lot when I was with the Indian team. Last year I bowled less googlies. So I think that addition was necessary."

The spinner will be keen to make his mark when MI take on the Punjab Kings today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.