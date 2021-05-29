IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians share ‘cherished memories’ after UAE confirmed as host 

Mumbai Indians (MI) have shared a video on their official Instagram handle, reliving the memories of their successful IPL 2020 campaign in the UAE. MI won IPL 2020, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final in Dubai last year.

Earlier today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the remainder of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE. The T20 league was postponed indefinitely at the start of the month after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged in the tournament’s bio-bubble.

Taking to its official Instagram account, MI shared a video that captures their journey in the UAE during IPL 2020. The franchise posted the clip with a lively soundtrack and the caption:

“Familiar venue. Cherished memories. Same passion. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro.”

The move to shift the remaining matches of IPL 2021 to the UAE was taken at a special general body (SGM) meeting held virtually by BCCI on Saturday. A press release from the Indian cricket board stated that the decision to move the tournament was taken keeping the monsoon season in India in mind, which generally lasts from June to early October. The media release said:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year."

MI will be confident of defending IPL title in the UAE

MI had a mixed run in IPL 2021 when the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to a bio-bubble breach. They played seven matches, losing four and winning three. Rohit Sharma’s men were at number four in the points table when the event was halted.

They will be confident of doing well in the UAE, having captured the IPL crown there last year. MI were table toppers at the end of the league stage in IPL 2020. They won nine out of 14 matches and lost only five, finishing with 18 points.

In the first qualifier, they defeated DC by 57 runs. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan scored half-centuries for MI as they posted 200 for 5 batting first. Jasprit Burmah then claimed exceptional figures of 4 for 14 as Mumbai reached yet another final, restricting DC to 143 for 8.

MI came up against the same opponent in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai. DC batted first and, despite fifties from captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, they could only manage 156 for 7 as Trent Boult picked up 3 for 30. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s 68 then lifted MI to their second consecutive IPL title, and fifth overall.

