IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' talent scout Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai Indians' (MI) wicketkeeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19. The defending IPL champions shared the news on their social media accounts.

The former India wicketkeeper is reportedly asymptomatic and has been isolated from the rest of the MI contingent. Mumbai Indians released a statement that read:

"Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Mr. Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviours in these difficult times."

Earlier today, reports emerged that two more ground staff and one plumber at the Wankhede Stadium had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among the players involved in the IPL, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Rana have already contracted the virus. Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rana has made a full recovery and has joined KKR's team after testing negative.

Soutav Ganguly confident of IPL happening in Mumbai

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

There has been a cloud of uncertainty for quite a few days with the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly earlier confirmed that matches in Mumbai would carry on as scheduled.

With the chances of the Maharashtra government calling for a lockdown, Ganguly is still confident that Mumbai will host the IPL matches successfully.

"Lockdown, in a way, will be better since not many people will be around. So it will be restricted to few people who will undergo regular tests inside the bio-bubble. The IPL matches will be held in Mumbai. Once you are in a bubble, nothing happens. Even in the UAE last season, there were a few such incidents in the lead-up to the event, but once the tournament started, everything was fine." Ganguly said to The Telegraph.

Mumbai is set to host ten matches from April 10 to 25. The 14th edition of the IPL starts from April 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

All teams will play their matches at neutral venues.