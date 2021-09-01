IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians youngsters Marco Jansen and Arjun Tendulkar hit bull's eye in training

Mumbai Indians left-arm pacers Arjun Tendulkar and Marco Jansen practised hitting the stumps as well as nailing the yorker in a practice session. Both the fast bowlers tried to hit a glove that was kept at the crease in line with the middle stump.

Both hit the stumps as well as the glove multiple times, and were highly accurate. Here is the video of the two youngsters practising the yorkers out in the middle:

Can Mumbai Indians make it three IPL wins in a row?

Mumbai Indians began their title defence away from home, playing five games in Chennai, where the pitch was slow and turning. So the natural stroke makers in the team's ranks found it difficult to play their shots.

Thanks to their strong bowling attack, Mumbai Indians won two of their five games in Chennai, and played their next two in Delhi. Winning both their games there, MI are currently in fourth position with four wins from seven games, and are in a good position to qualify for the playoffs.

There have been a number of strong pillars in the formidable Mumbai Indians unit in both their batting as well as bowling departments. The mercurial Suryakumar Yadav and the explosive Ishan Kishan have been the X-factors in the Mumbai Indians' middle order.

Their three all-rounders, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard, can fare well with both bat and ball. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been sensational, and will once again be key players when IPL 2021 resumes.

The team, led by the brilliant Rohit Sharma, has won five IPL titles. With the IPL phase two to resume in the UAE later this month, Mumbai Indians will back themselves to make it three titles in a row.

