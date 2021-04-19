IPL 2021: SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan underwent angioplasty on Sunday in Chennai due to a suspected cardiac issue.

According to reports, a stent was fitted to open a blocked artery discovered during a routine check-up in a well-known hospital. It is understood that Muralitharan is stable now, and there is nothing to worry about.

The Sri Lankan legend will join the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad once again after he is discharged. However, according to BCCI SOPs and protocols, Muttiah Muralitharan will have to undergo another mandatory quarantine.

Apparently Muralitharan is going to be administered a stent to address a block. Nothing to worry according to sources in Chennai. Treatment at Apollo. — Anand Datla (@SportaSmile) April 18, 2021

After playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK), and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, Muttiah Muralitharan joined SRH as bowling coach in 2015.

Muttiah Muralitharan has been a vital cog in the coaching set-up for the franchise over the years and has played a massive role in putting together a strong bowling unit for the team.

Muttiah Muralitharan has represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 12 T20Is during his playing days. He is one of the best spinners to have graced the game of cricket.

He has taken1,347 international wickets in his career. This included 800 wickets in the longest format of the game, making him the highest wicket-taker in test cricket.

Muttiah Muralitharan was also part of the Sri Lankan World Cup-winning squad in 1996.

A disappointing start to the season for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad haven't had an auspicious start to this edition of the IPL. With three consecutive losses in the tournament, the team is sitting in 8th position in the points table. There are several issues that need to be solved on and off the field.

Playing in Chennai hasn't worked out in the team's favor, given that the pitch has been relatively sluggish and the SRH have a weak batting unit. Moreover, they were the chasing team in all three games they've played. Only once so far this year, a team chasing a target has won a game in Chennai.

SRH will be playing their next game at the same venue against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 21. The Kings have won only one game out of three, and SRH might see this match as an opportunity to get off the mark.

They will also hope that New Zealand's Kane Williamson regains full fitness soon to help bolster their middle order.