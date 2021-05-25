IPL 2021: “My heart sank straight away” - Tim Seifert opens up on his COVID-19 ordeal in India

New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has insisted that staying back in India after testing COVID-19 positive was tough, especially because he could see the other Kiwi players leaving the country.

Tim Seifert, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021, had to quarantine in India as he tested positive just hours before he was due to leave the country after the T20 league was suspended.

Recalling the challenging times in India, Seifert stated that the prospect of staying back even as his compatriots were leaving the nation was mentally daunting.

"I got pulled aside and told I'd tested positive and my heart sank straight away when everyone left. I was the only overseas player basically still left in India out of the whole tournament. That's when things got a little bit real. It was tough because my room looked over the entrance of the hotel so when they were leaving I was waving goodbye to them," Tim Seifert was quoted as saying by nzherald.co.nz.

Tim Seifert failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and hence couldn’t fly out with the other players. He had mild symptoms like coughing, lack of smell and taste and hot flushes.

The 26-year-old batsman is currently isolating in an Auckland hotel. Seifert will remain in quarantine till June 2 or 3. According to the report, he is planning to get married in a couple of months.

Tim Seifert tested negative for COVID-19 last week

Following his quarantine in India, Tim Seifert tested negative for COVID-19 last week and was sent back home. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in this regard:

"I heard from Tim (Seifert) just a little while ago. I think the really encouraging thing is he's tested negative. It's great news for Tim, that for a start his health is on the improve anyway, to the point where he's not testing positive anymore."

While Tim Seifert flew back to New Zealand, the country’s IPL 2021 contingent, who had taken off for the Maldives from India, arrived in Southampton last week ahead of the two-Test series against England.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and two staff members headed to the Maldives after IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely.

29 matches of the T20 league were held before multiple COVID-19 cases in the teams' bio-bubbles forced the BCCI to halt the tournament.

