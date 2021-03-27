IPL 2021: “My relationship with Chris Gayle is very strong and funny” - Mayank Agarwal 

Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal has described his relationship with teammate and West Indies legend Chris Gayle as 'very strong and funny.'

Mayank Agarwal and Gayle were teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier and now play together for Punjab Kings in the IPL. As a result, they have developed a very good bond with each other.

Speaking about his relationship with Gayle in an interaction with ANI, Mayank Agarwal said that the duo train hard and enjoy themselves during off-times. The Punjab Kings opener said in this regard:

"Well, I think whichever team Chris Gayle plays for, he adds a lot of value, and the same goes for us. He is an important player for every team he plays for. That's one part of it. Chris is a very nice guy. and he has a lot of fun. We have been playing with each other since RCB 2011. We know each other well; the relationship is very strong and funny with him. He is a person who loves to have a laugh. We make sure we train hard and during off-times, we make sure to have fun.”

Mayank Agarwal continued:

"The most important thing for us will be to do well collectively, not just as a batting unit or a bowling unit. If we can bat and bowl well consistently together, I think that's when you win more games".

Even as Punjab Kings failed as a unit last year, both Mayank Agarwal and Gayle impressed with their performances.

While Mayank Agarwal scored 424 runs in 11 matches, including a century, the 'Universe Boss' smashed 288 runs in seven games at a decent strike rate of 137.14. Three times, he scored a fifty, tallying a highest score of 99.

KL Rahul is terrific, amazing to be playing with him: Mayank Agarwal

In IPL 2020, Mayank Agarwal formed an excellent opening partnership with his captain KL Rahul. While the latter ended up with the Orange Cap, Mayank Agarwal’s form tapered off towards the end.

Speaking about Rahul, the 30-year-old described him as terrific and added that the two understand each other’s games well. Mayank Agarwal said in this regard:

"Well, KL Rahul is terrific, and it is amazing to be playing with him. This is the fourth year that we would be playing for Punjab, and it is really nice. We understand each other's games; we gel really well. That communication on the field becomes a lot easier because of the friendship we have.”

Mayank Agarwal also spoke about life in bio-bubbles and admitted that it is a tough challenge in itself.

The opener, along with many other Indian players, entered the bio-bubble in August last year for IPL 2020. After a gruelling tour of Australia, they re-entered the bio-bubble for the home series against England.

"I think creating a routine is the biggest challenge in a bubble; you do not have much space to do whatever you want to do. I think if you can create a routine for yourself and that is what I have done over the last few months, it has really helped me,” the opener explained.

IPL 2021 will be held from April 9 to May 30. The entire tournament is likely to be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.