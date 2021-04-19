IPL 2021: “My sons are old enough to understand daddy is playing; it is very special” - AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers said on Sunday that it was a special feeling to play and perform well in front of his family.

AB de Villiers was named the Man of the Match for his spectacular 76 not out off only 34 balls as RCB trounced Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs. AB de Villiers’ wife and children were present to watch him play.

Speaking on RCB’s official YouTube channel, AB de Villiers admitted that he was thinking about his family while batting. He said in this regard:

“It’s special. That makes me very happy, to have my family here. I was thinking about it while I was batting actually. Thankful that my family could be here to watch me play, especially my sons being old enough to understand the game and understand that daddy is playing. It is very special".

AB de Villiers added that he was happy to be playing another IPL season for RCB. He has scored 125 runs in three game so far, doing so at a strike rate of nearly 190. On his association with RCB, the South African player added:

“I am very blessed just to play in another IPL. I am really blessed to be with RCB, and we are just going to have a lot of fun this year. One game at a time; we are only as good as our last game. So we will celebrate tonight, but there is another big one coming up in Mumbai in a few days’ time. So we will start preparing for that".

There is a lot of energy and synergy in the team: AB de Villiers

Unlike in previous years, RCB have looked a lot more competent this year. In fact, they are the only team who are undefeated in IPL 2021 as of now, after playing three matches. Asked about the secret of RCB’s success this year, AB de Villiers said:

“There is a lot of energy and synergy in the team, and a lot of guys seem to be enjoying their time. There are a lot of experienced heads. It feels like everyone is happy regardless of the results. Everyone is happy to be in the setup. So that makes me very happy. I always enjoy the people having fun. It makes me have more fun as well".

When words don't do justice, all we can do is stand up, applaud and bow down at his genius 👏🙌#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Lrg6j8T4bD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 19, 2021

RCB will next take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 22.