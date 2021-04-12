IPL 2021: "Need to be aware of RR’s big-hitters" - Anil Kumble

Punjab Kings’ Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble has admitted that the team will have to be wary of Rajasthan Royals’ big-hitting batsmen when the two teams meet on Monday.

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign by taking on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight (April 12).

Speaking ahead of the clash, Anil Kumble said PBKS are keen to get off to a good start. In an interview uploaded on Punjab Kings’ official Twitter account, he stated:

“They (RR) are a very good side. There are some really big-hitters in their team. We need to be aware of that. Obviously, we want to start with a win. Last year, we came really close to winning the first game. This time around, we want to cross the line.”

On preparations going into the first match, Anil Kumble added that the squad has had some intense sessions over the last couple of weeks. The Indian legend asserted:

“It has been really good for the last couple of weeks. It feels as though it is just an extension of Dubai. It doesn’t feel that I have been away from the team for long. We have had really good intense sessions over the last two weeks. We’ve had some simulation done, match simulation scenarios, and practiced really hard. We have also included a mental conditioning coach, who has come into the squad. I think that is important.”

It was important for us to get foreign firepower: Anil Kumble

Punjab’s overseas purchases backfired big time in IPL 2020. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell, both of whom were bought for hefty sums last season, failed miserably and were released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Anil Kumble admits that having the right foreign players in the squad is important to getting the team combination right. He said:

“The important aspect for us was to get a foreign firepower, overseas firepower in the bowling department. I am really glad that we have got Jhye (Richardson) and Riley (Meredith) backing CJ (Chris Jordan) and of course two all-rounders. Moises (Henriques) is an experienced player, he is also a leader, who won the recent Big Bash. He was with Punjab before, so he is not new to the environment. He has played IPL before. That experience will obviously help KL Rahul as well.”

“Fabian (Allen) is a very exciting talent. We have seen that. Then of course you have Dawid Malan. For us, he is someone who is bankable. It’s good to have him in the squad,” Anil Kumble concluded.

While Jhye Richardson was purchased for a massive INR 14 crore, another Aussie pacer, Riley Meredith, was bought for INR 8 crore at the auction earlier this year.