IPL 2021: New Zealand monitoring COVID-19 situation in India, prepared to 'discuss all contingencies' 

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation in India amid the surge in new cases even as IPL 2021 is set to get underway tonight.

NZC’s concerns have increased after New Zealand, on Thursday, temporarily suspended entry for travellers from India.

A decision on the ban was made after it was learnt that 17 of the 23 new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation had Indian links. A New Zealand Herald report has said that the travel ban will begin on Sunday and will be in force till April 28.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern temporarily suspends entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, following a high number of positive #COVID19 cases arriving from there. The suspension starts on April 11 and will be in place until April 28: Reuters pic.twitter.com/MCNUdLZTNs — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

New Zealand Herald quoted NZC public affairs manager Richard Boock as saying in this regard:

"We're monitoring the situation and are in contact with the IPL franchises to keep the lines of communication open, because the tournament is due to go on for some time."

Boock added that NZC are ready to take emergency decisions regarding New Zealand players in the IPL if the situation so demands, saying:

"We're prepared to discuss all contingencies, if the situation warrants. For argument's sake, if it occurred with one of the Test players, it might make more sense for them to continue on to England (for the Test tour and world championship final)."

Eight New Zealand players are part of IPL 2021

As many as eight New Zealand players will be seen in action in IPL 2021.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad and has led the franchise in the past. Trent Boult, Adam Milne and Jimmy Neesham are part of defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 15 crore at the auction. All-rounder Mitchell Santner is with Chennai Super Kings, while Tim Seifert and Lockie Ferguson will represent Kolkata Knight Riders.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also spoken out about the 'risk' the country's players could be exposed to, saying:

"Ultimately these decisions around travel to high-risk countries generally will come down to individuals, but also if it's a workforce, their employers. So those are judgements they need to make."

In a massive cause for concern, India reported 131,968 new COVID-19 cases and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours.