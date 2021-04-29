IPL 2021: "We are also trying to figure out what it is" - Nitish Rana on KKR's 'code word' strategy

Nitish Rana has revealed that he and other Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players are not privy to the team's contentious "code word" strategy.

KKR analyst Nathan Leamon held a cryptic '54' placard, to apparently send a message to skipper Eoin Morgan, in their last match against Punjab Kings. Speculation was rife on social media, but no one seemed to have a definitive answer to what the code meant.

Speaking ahead of KKR's clash with Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Nitish Rana said the code sharing is exclusive between Morgan and Leamon and the rest of the players are also trying to decode it.

"No, that's just between the captain and the analyst. Even we don't know yet, we are also trying to figure out what it is," said Rana.

Nitish Rana added that the team is looking to get some momentum with back-to-back wins, starting against Rishabh Pant's side.

"We have reached the mid-phase of the tournament and if we score 2-3 wins it will be great for us because the points table has been working like that as well. So, hopefully, we will win this game and come upwards on the table," added the southpaw.

I always start well but let myself down mid-season: Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana is leading the runs chart for KKR in IPL 2021

Nitish Rana is currently KKR's top scorer in the tournament, with 188 runs across 7 games. However, the opener is aware that he starts well in the IPL more often than not but fails to make it count during the middle stages of the tournament. The batsman is determined to upend this pattern in IPL 2021.

"Absolutely, because I always start every season on a good note but let myself down mid-season. I will try not to allow it to happen this year because it has been repeating for the last 2-3 years. I want to make sure that I grow as a player and I will try to not repeat the same mistakes," signed off Nitish Rana.

Rishabh Pant won the toss in Ahmedabad and opted to field. KKR are desperate for a win and will look up to their openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill to get them off to a flyer.