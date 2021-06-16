"I don't think there's anything like it" - Nitish Rana on Kuldeep Yadav's remarks about KKR 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Nitish Rana has refuted Kuldeep Yadav's recent claims that the franchise didn't take IPL 2021 'seriously'. Rana said there was no such issue although the team has some 'scope for improvement'.

KKR finished seventh in the first half of the IPL 2021. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Kuldeep Yadav, who didn't play a single game, compared the team environment with the Gautam Gambhir era. He said that, unlike the team under Gambhir's leadership, KKR missed the hunger to win games this year.

Nitish Rana, however, took the comments as a reaction to the team's overall poor outing.

"Obviously when one team isn't performing well people talk about a lot of things. As a KKR player, I don't think there's anything like it. Obviously, we can improve when we lose, and even when we win, the scope for improvement is always there," Nitish Rana told IndiaTV Cricket on Wednesday.

"In my opinion, yes, we can do a bit better as Indian players, me and Shubman. If we contribute a bit more, it will help KKR and we'll probably be able to take the trophy home," added Rana.

KKR could only muster two wins and four points from seven games in IPL 2021. To make the qualifiers, they will have to win almost every game when the season resumes in September.

The team also finds themselves in an awkward spot, with captain Eoin Morgan put under scrutiny for alleged racist remarks against Indians.

Nitish Rana credits KKR for his call-up to the national team

#TeamIndia’s limited-overs squad for the Sri Lanka series has assembled in Mumbai 👌



Good to see some new and happy faces in the squad 🙂🙂#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/30nA6lM3PT — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2021

Nitish Rana was the team's top scorer in the first half of IPL 2021, with 201 runs at an average of 28.71. The impressive performance also earned him a call-up to the national side for the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old southpaw thanked the franchise for organizing the KKR Academy to help youngsters like him during the off-season.

"I would like to talk about KKR's contribution. They started the KKR Academy three years ago and it helped me immensely. You can't make too many changes to your batting during the season. But I know when I had the time during the off-season and I used to go to the academy, there were always two guys standing there to help me out on everything," said Nitish Rana.

"Thanks to KKR as they have started such a thing and youngsters like me have reaped its benefits. If you look at this [Sri Lanka-bound] team as well, we have four players from KKR with two being newcomers. It's an achievement for both KKR and us," added Nitish Rana.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka from July 13.

