IPL 2021: "I've not been as consistent as I would have liked to be" - Devdutt Padikkal on his form

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal reflected on his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season and said he has not been as consistent as he wanted to be.

Having scored 473 runs with five half-centuries, Padikkal burst onto the scene in IPL 2020 with RCB. However, his start to this season was marred by COVID-19. However, once fit, he hit the ground running with a century against Rajasthan Royals.

Padikkal's form, though, has faded and he has only managed to cross the 50-run mark once since then. Speaking ahead of RCB's final league stage match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Padikkal said:

"It’s been a bit up and down. I've not been as consistent as I would have liked to be. I still want to contribute and continue to do whatever I can on the field as well. I’m looking to just work on myself and keep improving every day."

Padikkal also spoke about the impact of playing with players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and said:

"It’s always a pleasure to have such great batsmen to play amongst. The experience that they share and the knowledge of the game that they have is unmatchable and as a 21-year-old, there is nothing more you can ask for."

RCB looking to take momentum into playoffs: Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal said that RCB have worked hard through the season and played some good cricket. He said they now want to take their momentum into the playoffs to try and make it to the final.

RCB were knocked out in the Eliminator last year and Padikkal feels they will be looking to improve on that performance this time around. He said:

"Last season, it was disappointing to go out of the tournament like that and we know that this time it won’t be any easier. We have worked really hard throughout the season and we have played some really good cricket coming into the playoffs. So hopefully, we can continue that same momentum."

