IPL 2021: "Not finished" - Rajasthan Royals share post as Sanju Samson becomes the leading scorer of the 14th season

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has leapfrogged veteran Delhi Capitals opener, Shikhar Dhawan, to become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Samson achieved the feat during his brilliant 57-ball knock of 82 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday evening at the Dubai International Stadium. As a result, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman is now the leader in the race for the Orange Cap.

Samson looked in his element on Monday evening against the Sunrisers as the talented 26-year-old racked up a brilliantly paced innings which included seven boundaries and three monstrous sixes.

The Royals skipper came to bat after his side had lost an early wicket in the form of Evin Lewis. Samson slowly built his knock before stepping on the accelerator in the second half to ensure the inaugural champions ended with a respectable total of 164/5 in 20 overs.

Sanju Samson relishing the additional responsibility of being captain this season

Samson has showcased his talent in previous editions of the IPL. However, he was criticized in the past for his inability to rack up scores on a consistent basis. However, the additional responsibility of the captaincy seems to have brought the best out of the enigmatic cricketer. Samson has chipped in with consistent scores this season.

The right-handed batsman started his captaincy stint on an imperious note as he smashed a whirlwind hundred against the Punjab Kings', nearly taking his side to a brilliant win in a 200+ run-chase. Samson then chipped in with 40+ scores in the next few games but failed to convert them into a big score.

The skipper got off to a poor start during the UAE leg of the season as he managed just four runs against Punjab.

However, he has turned up the heat in his last couple of outings. While he scored an unbeaten 53-ball knock of 70 runs against the Delhi Capitals, Samson backed it up with another brilliant performance on Monday. Unlike the last game, he will hope his side is able to put in a match-winning performance.

As far as his numbers are concerned, Samson has racked up 433 runs in 10 games at an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 141.97 with 3 50+ scores including a breathtaking knock of 119 against Punjab.

