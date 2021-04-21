IPL 2021: “Not focusing on outside things too much” - Rishabh Pant on travel during COVID times

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant has said that the team is not thinking too much about having to travel despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Rishabh Pant is happy that the BCCI has made appropriate arrangements with regards to the bio-bubble.

DC played their first three games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before travelling to Chennai for their fourth against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday.

Asked at a virtual press conference whether the team had apprehensions over travel considering the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, Rishabh Pant responded in the negative, saying in this regard:

“I think it is slightly challenging because of COVID. But as a team, we are not focusing on all these outside things too much. BCCI has done very well to give us a good bubble and travelling things. So we are focusing more on cricket.”

Asked about the challenges of being in a bio-bubble, MI all-rounder Jayant Yadav said that it is all about having a professional approach.

“Bubble life is something that, as professionals, we have to get used to, given the current situation of the pandemic. You just have to be professional about it. Our management and franchise had made the bubble taking into consideration the players. We have families allowed, who are there to give us company, and we have many recreational things to keep us occupied. At the end of the day, we are professionals. Thankful to BCCI and everybody that the tournament is going on,” said Yadav.

We keep roaring together 💙🥺 https://t.co/ir5eab5Bvg — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021

Rishabh Pant-led DC stun MI in Chennai

Despite playing their first match in Chennai, DC outsmarted MI by six wickets. Rohit Sharma’s men had played all their previous games in Chennai, yet capitulated at the venue for the second time in four games. A pleased Rishabh Pant said after his team's win:

“It is good to see people adjusting to the pitch like this, especially when you are coming from Wankhede, it is good to see.”

Reflecting on DC's victory, Rishabh Pant opined that Amit Mishra’s four wickets made a big difference in the match, saying in this regard:

“When we started, we were under a bit of pressure, but Mishi bhai got us back into the game. It was a low-scoring match, but a difficult pitch to bat on. We just wanted to keep it simple, and we wanted to restrict them to at least 140-150."

After keeping MI down to 137 for 9, DC chased down the target with five balls to spare, with in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan (45) again top-scoring for the team.