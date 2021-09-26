IPL 2021: “Not going to select a team right now” - SRH coach Trevor Bayliss on trying out Jason Roy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Trevor Bayliss has said that they will have a selection meeting on Sunday to discuss the team for the next game. His comments came after SRH endured yet another loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

SRH went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five runs in Sharjah, faltering in a modest chase of 126 runs. The defeat to PBKS was the franchise’s eighth loss in nine games and fifth in a row in the IPL this season.

SRH got off to a woeful start in their chase, losing David Warner and captain Kane Williamson cheaply, and could never recover from there. Asked if England opener Jason Roy could be tried out in the upcoming games in an effort to boost their batting, Bayliss refused to give a direct answer.

“Jason Roy is obviously our spare overseas batter. I am sure the management will get together to discuss and pick a team. I am not going to select a team right now. We’ll sleep on that, think about it, and have a selection meeting tomorrow (Sunday).”

The SRH coach did agree, though, that the batters have been letting the team down. Asked if the performance of the Indian batters was particularly worrying, Bayliss responded that the batting line-up as a whole has been below par.

“I’d put all the batsmen in that category (non-performing). When we have played well in the past, we have got off to a good start with the overseas players. In the middle order, some of the young guys have been exposed to a certain degree."

"But we had a lot of experienced guys in the middle, who made mistakes tonight. We have got to be better than that. We have got a game in two days’ time. We have got to turn it around quick,” the 58-year-old stated.

SRH crumbled to 60 for 5 in their game on Saturday, with Manish Pandey (13), Kedar Jadhav (12) and Abdul Samad (1) all failing to deliver. It was only Jason Holder’s feisty 47 not out that kept them in the hunt.

“We made a lot of mistakes with the bat” - SRH coach

Asked to specify what exactly went wrong for SRH against PBKS, Bayliss said that the batsmen erred by not playing straight on a tricky surface.

“Our batters are not playing with confidence. We have lost five games in a row, and most of them chasing. Tonight, especially, we made a lot of mistakes with the bat. On a difficult wicket to bat, we were trying to score runs square of the wicket when knocking the ball down the ground would have been the way to go,” he elaborated.

Bayliss added that SRH were looking for a good start with the bat. But that didn’t happen, and things kept going wrong.

“We got behind the run rate, lost some wickets early, which is obviously never good chasing a small target on a wicket like that. We would have liked a nice crisp start against the new ball. Unfortunately, it went the other way. We did well enough (with the ball) to give ourselves a chance. But in the end, we didn’t play any good enough cricket,” the SRH coach conceded.

SRH’s next game in IPL 2021 will be against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai on Monday, September 27.

