IPL 2021: "Not a supporter of Ajinkya Rahane in T20s" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar isn't a 'huge supporter' of Ajinkya Rahane in T20Is. The former Indian cricketer feels that the current Test vice-captain doesn't have the temperament and the self-confidence to keep up with the pace of the shortest format.

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer's injury has opened up a crucial spot in the top order and Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis are the top 3 contenders to occupy it.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Manjekar chose Marcus Stoinis as the long-time replacement while suggesting that Ajinkya Rahane should only be looked at as a 'last resort'.

"I am not a huge supporter of Ajinkya Rahane in T20s because I have seen him for a long time. His natural temperament is suited to Test cricket. One needs a lot of confidence and belief to hit fours and sixes with the get-go in T20s. Ajinkya Rahane's temperament and self-confidence aren't quite there for the last 3-4 years. So I will look towards a different solution for it by pushing Marcus Stoinis [ahead in the batting order]. And I will only keep Ajinkya Rahane as the last resort," said Sanjay Manjrekar.

Ajinkya Rahane, although a stalwart in Test cricket, hasn't been able to carve his own niche in the T20s, especially the IPL. Last season, he only managed an average of 14.5 as a No. 3 batsmen which plummeted further to 13 when he opened the batting.

"Steve Smith perfect solution for the No.3 spot" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar

In another blow, the Capitals will also be without their main speedsters, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, in the first game. Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Steve Smith can occupy the extra overseas spot and is the 'perfect solution' for the one-down position in the batting order.

"This is one advantage that comes with Rabada and Nortje's unavailability because overseas slots are now open suddenly. And if you see Delhi Capitals' batting lineup, the flamboyance there is a bit too much. Here Steve Smith's steadiness will be helpful. I feel he will be the perfect solution to their No. 3 spot. But, when Rabada and Nortje come back, Steve Smith will be difficult to fit in this lineup," Sanjay Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India, suggested.

The highly-awaited match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium.