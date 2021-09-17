IPL 2021: "One major concern with RCB is that they have quite a few changes" - Deep Dasgupta

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta outlined his concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) heading into the second leg of the IPL in the UAE. The franchise has made several replacements to their squad since earlier this year.

Dasgupta, while praising the recruitment process executed by the team, notes that the number of changes could be an area of concern. The three-time finalists made the most replacements among all the teams, with several of their squad members opting to withdraw from the squad ahead of the campaign. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"One major concern is that they have quite a few changes. Another concern comes in the form of the unavailability of Washington Sundar. Someone like a Maxwell will have to bowl a lot more."

He reserved praise for Maxwell, who has donned a responsible role so far in his stint with RCB. He added:

"RCB's performances were pleasantly surprising. Biggest advantage is that Maxwell is performing. Somehow this year because to great extent of Maxwell doing well snd taking responsibility, it does not look like RCB is all about ABD and Virat Kohli."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will next be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 20 in Abu Dhabi. They have roped in the likes of Dushmanta Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, George Carton and Akash Deep as replacements.

CSK have looked extremely good and fearless: Deep Dasgupta

Dasgupta also dissected the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that are currently second in the points table. He admitted to having doubts over the franchise's prowess at a venue such as the Wankhede, where they ended up playing five matches.

The former player, however, has been impressed with the way the three-time champions have bounced back since their dismal outing in the UAE last year. He notes that CSK's flexibility in batting is one of their biggest strengths. Dasgupta added:

Also Read

"CSK have been absolutely brilliant. There was a change in approach from 2020 IPL. They looked extremely good and fearless. CSK, to a great extent, have been a bowling-dependent team or rather a spinner-dependent team, but this time it was different, the batsmen were playing freely. There is a very good balance of left-handed batsmen and right-handed batsman in the batting unit, it is also very flexible."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Mumbai Indians in the first match of the UAE leg in Abu Dhabi on September 19 .

Edited by Parimal Dagdee