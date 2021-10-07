IPL 2021: "One man army" - Fans hail Faf du Plessis as CSK batters fail to fire vs PBKS

Faf du Plessis was the lone star for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they put in a disappointing performance with the bat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash in Dubai.

Faf du Plessis hit more than half of CSK's runs, as the rest of the team failed to get going and the team could only manage a meager total of 134/6. He hit 76 runs in 55 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes.

Twitter was abuzz as users trolled the lackluster show with the bat by CSK. Some users opined that the poor performance in the last few matches was down to the team being without franchise legend Suresh Raina. He has been sitting out with an injury. However, there was also plenty of praise for Faf du Plessis and his rescue act.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sunil Singh @sunilsi98740005 Not including Suresh Raina in the playing 11 proved to be the last decision of CSK. #CSKvPBKS Not including Suresh Raina in the playing 11 proved to be the last decision of CSK.#CSKvPBKS https://t.co/0zjXMNRJlM

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah 76 out out of 128 is excellent effort by Faf du plessis. Pulled crumbling #CSK to a score of some respectability. 76 out out of 128 is excellent effort by Faf du plessis. Pulled crumbling #CSK to a score of some respectability.

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla South Africa Cricket, you still have time! Get this man in your squad! Proved himself enough! First PSL then CPL and now IPL!! #CSKvPBKS South Africa Cricket, you still have time! Get this man in your squad! Proved himself enough! First PSL then CPL and now IPL!! #CSKvPBKS https://t.co/kjIWjptZKr

Kaushal @kaushalpadole13

#CSKvPBKS Faf💛 always there whenever CSK needed him. One of the greatest overseas player in IPL. Great innings. Faf💛 always there whenever CSK needed him. One of the greatest overseas player in IPL. Great innings.

#CSKvPBKS https://t.co/vjXK3lcgnt

Faf du Plessis powers CSK to 134/6

Faf du Plessis anchored the innings and powered CSK to a decent total with his 55-ball-76, even as he saw wickets tumble at regular intervals at the other end.

It was his 21st half-century in the IPL and fifth of the season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been in impeccable form this season, fell for 12 off 14 to another impressive youngster, Arshdeep Singh. Gaikwad top-edged a short ball with an attempted pull, like he did in his last match against the Delhi Capitals.

Moeen Ali had a torrid time on a tough pitch before edging one behind off Arshdeep for a six-ball duck.

Robin Uthappa (2) was the next to go as he also fell to a short ball, with Chris Jordan picking up his first wicket of the match.

Jordan then claimed his second scalp of the match as Ambati Rayudu holed out to Arshdeep at deep point.

MS Dhoni hit two boundaries in his 15-ball 12, but was outfoxed by a Ravi Bishnoi googly.

CSK's best partnership came at the death, with Ravindra Jadeja providing some much-needed support to du Plessis.

The two added 67 runs for the sixth wicket, with the India all-rounder scoring an unbeaten 16 off 17.

Du Plessis fell in the final over to Mohammed Shami as he went hell for leather. Birthday boy Dwayne Bravo hit a boundary in the last over as they scrambled to 134.

